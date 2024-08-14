'I was shocked': Plainfield North senior earns perfect ACT score

A senior at Plainfield North High School achieved the rare academic feat of earning a perfect score of 36 on the ACT.

What makes it even more incredible is she did it while taking the college entrance exam on her first try.

"I was shocked, happy, and relieved all at the same time," Anushka Menon said in a statement. "I kept looking at the screen as if my score would somehow go away or change, and when I told my parents, they didn’t believe me either."

Less than half of one percent of students nationwide get a perfect score on the ACT, and Menon's academic success didn’t stop there. She also scored in the 99th percentile on the SAT, with a 1530 out of a possible 1600.

Anushka Menon | Provided

Menon credits her achievement to dedicated preparation, studying daily for over a month using prep books.

"Luckily, the SAT and ACT are similar in terms of the grammar rules and math concepts, so I was able to use some background knowledge when preparing for the ACT," she said.

Reflecting on her journey, she offered advice to other students.

"If I were to give advice to anyone setting a seemingly impossible goal, I would tell them to go for it, no matter what anyone says."

With a passion for science and helping others, Menon plans to study engineering in college.