Armed person barricades themselves in Chicago suburbs

A person armed with a weapon barricaded themselves at a residence in Naperville Saturday evening.

Around 6:39 p.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Bailey Road for a domestic incident call.

The incident then changed into a barricaded subject with a weapon which required more law enforcement on scene. The barricade lasted into the early hours of Sunday morning.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered.

No further information has been released at this time.