At least 24 vehicles burglarized in Evanston parking garage

At least two dozen vehicles were burglarized last week inside a parking garage in north suburban Evanston.

The vehicles, parked inside a garage in the 1700 block of Chicago Avenue, had their windows smashed overnight between Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, Evanston police said.

The vehicles were "ransacked," police said, though it wasn’t clear how much, if any, property was taken.

Evanston police are investigating the break-ins, and have deployed extra surveillance and patrols around parking garages in the downtown area.