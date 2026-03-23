Attempted child luring in Lincoln Park interrupted by witness, police say

The Brief Chicago police say a man tried to lure an 11-year-old girl Saturday morning. The incident happened in broad daylight near Wrightwood and Clark in Lincoln Park. A witness stepped in, stopping the situation before it escalated.



Chicago police say a young girl narrowly avoided a possible abduction over the weekend in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Saturday near Wrightwood Avenue and North Clark Street.

Investigators say a man allegedly attempted to lure an 11-year-old girl away in broad daylight.

Police say a witness saw what was happening and intervened, interrupting the situation before it escalated. No injuries were reported.

Residents in the area described the incident as disturbing, especially in a neighborhood they say is typically considered safe.

In a statement, Ald. Timmy Knudsen's office said officials have been in contact with the Chicago Police Department’s 19th District regarding the incident. Authorities say there is no active threat to the public and no kidnapping occurred.

"Alderman Knudsen has been in close contact with the Chicago Police Department 19th District on this alleged incident. According to the 19th District and Area 3 Detectives, there is no active threat and there was no kidnapping that occurred; however, there is a person of interest that our detectives and officers are currently questioning to gain more knowledge of what kind of incident occurred. We will continue to work with the 19th District, and have offered any assistance they may need from our office such as access to camera footage or contact with nearby neighbors."

What's next:

Police say detectives are continuing to investigate and are working to determine exactly what happened.

Authorities have not released additional details and would not confirm whether a person of interest is in custody.