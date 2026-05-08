Search for Kianna Galvin in South Elgin turns up no remains, no new leads

The Brief Police excavated a South Elgin property tied to the 2016 disappearance, but found no human remains or new evidence. The search followed ground-penetrating radar findings that showed underground anomalies. Authorities say the case remains active, and they are still working to find answers.



Authorities in South Elgin said a forensic excavation conducted Thursday in connection to the 2016 disappearance of Kianna Galvin did not uncover any human remains or new leads.

The South Elgin Police Department and the Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force searched a home in the 800 block of Revere Road as part of the ongoing investigation into Galvin’s disappearance nearly a decade ago.

The excavation was carried out after investigators used ground-penetrating radar to scan the property, revealing irregularities beneath the surface that warranted further examination. The Kane County Office of Emergency Management assisted in securing the scene during the operation.

The backstory:

Galvin disappeared on May 6, 2016, after telling her younger sister she was heading to nearby Jim Hansen Park. According to investigators, the 17-year-old sent a text message at 12:35 p.m. that day to an unidentified man saying she was on her way to his home. Authorities said her cellphone stopped communicating with towers around 1:10 p.m., and no additional texts or calls were made from the device.

Six days later, a neighbor living next door to the unidentified man contacted police after discovering what appeared to be blood on the lid of a garbage can. Investigators later confirmed through testing that the blood belonged to Galvin. The same neighbor also told police they saw Galvin entering the man’s home either the day she disappeared or the day before.

Police executed a search warrant at the same residence in November 2016, though authorities never publicly disclosed whether any evidence was recovered during that search. The home has since changed ownership.

What they're saying:

Although the excavation did not produce new leads, authorities said they will continue working toward answers in a case that has weighed heavily on the community for years.

"While today’s search did not uncover the answers we had hoped for, our commitment to finding the truth about Kianna’s disappearance remains unwavering," said Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser. "We will continue to pursue every credible lead and stand with Kianna’s family as this investigation moves forward."

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Officials said no additional information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information related to Galvin’s disappearance is asked to contact the South Elgin Police Department at (847) 741-2151.