Kianna Galvin case: Police excavate South Elgin property in renewed search for missing girl

The Brief Authorities are excavating a South Elgin property tied to the 2016 disappearance of Kianna Galvin. Investigators launched the search after ground-penetrating radar detected underground anomalies. Kianna was 17 when she vanished after telling her sister she was going to a nearby park.



Authorities in South Elgin are conducting a new search connected to the 2016 disappearance of Kianna Galvin after investigators discovered underground anomalies at a property using ground-penetrating radar technology.

Search for Kianna Galvin

What we know:

The South Elgin Police Department and the Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force are scheduled to begin a forensic excavation Thursday morning at a home in the 800 block of Revere Road. Officials said the excavation is part of the ongoing investigation into Galvin’s disappearance nearly a decade ago.

Investigators recently scanned the property with ground-penetrating radar which revealed irregularities beneath the surface that detectives determined required further examination.

Kianna Galvin | Cook County Sheriff's Office

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what may have caused the anomalies or whether they believe evidence connected to the case could be buried there.

The backstory:

Kianna Galvin was 17 years old when she disappeared on May 6, 2016. Investigators said she told her sister she was heading to nearby Jim Hansen Park that afternoon and never returned home. Despite years of searches, interviews and investigative efforts, her whereabouts remain unknown.

As crews conduct the excavation, the Kane County Office of Emergency Management will close a portion of Revere Road near the property until the work is completed.

"We have not forgotten Kianna"

What they're saying:

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said the case continues to weigh heavily on the community nearly 10 years later.

"Ten years have passed since Kianna disappeared, and the weight of that loss is still deeply felt by her family, her friends, and this entire community," Mosser said in a statement. "My heart remains with all who continue to carry that pain. We have not forgotten Kianna, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to seek the truth."

What you can do:

Officials are again urging anyone with information about Galvin’s disappearance to contact police. Authorities said additional updates will be released as they become available.