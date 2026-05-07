Man found shot on South Side sidewalk, Chicago police say
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after he was found shot early Thursday morning on the city's South Side.
Hyde Park shooting
What we know:
Police said a 31-year-old man was discovered unresponsive around 4:53 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Cornell Drive.
He had been shot in the chest.
Paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.