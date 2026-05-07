Man found shot on South Side sidewalk, Chicago police say

The Brief A 31-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound early Thursday on South Cornell Drive. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.



A man is in critical condition after he was found shot early Thursday morning on the city's South Side.

Hyde Park shooting

What we know:

Police said a 31-year-old man was discovered unresponsive around 4:53 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Cornell Drive.

He had been shot in the chest.

Paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Area One detectives are investigating.