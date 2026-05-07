Chicago man found dead inside Northwest Side home identified
CHICAGO - A man was found dead inside a Northwest Side home Wednesday night, prompting an ongoing investigation.
Man found dead inside Chicago home
What we know:
Police said a 60-year-old man was discovered unresponsive around 7:05 p.m. inside a residence in the 3100 block of North Nashville Avenue in the city's Montclare neighborhood.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Marek Woloszyn, of Chicago.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear how he died and how long he had been inside the home before being found.
What's next:
Police are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.