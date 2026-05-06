Loaves & Fishes breaks ground on Aurora expansion to meet rising demand

The Brief Illinois’ largest food pantry, Loaves & Fishes, is expanding its Aurora hub, doubling its size to meet rising demand and potentially serve up to three times more people. The expansion comes as food insecurity has surged more than 50% since 2019 and concerns grow over possible SNAP benefit cuts. The $15 million project is expected to be completed in early 2027, increasing storage and distribution capacity across four counties.



The largest food pantry in Illinois is breaking ground on a major expansion to help meet growing demand — which will allow it to serve up to three times more people in need.

As uncertainty looms over potential cuts to SNAP benefits, Loaves & Fishes is ramping up efforts to support more families across the region.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Loaves & Fishes broke ground on Hub 2.0 — the expansion of its Aurora Food Distribution Hub.

Nonprofit leaders and supporters gathered in hard hats and with shovels in hand to celebrate the momentous occasion.

"This project comes at a really good time because the need is very high," said Mike Havala, president and CEO of Loaves & Fishes Community Services.

The organization is doubling its Aurora footprint — a major step forward in the fight against hunger.

As concerns grow over cuts to SNAP benefits, the larger facility will provide an extra safety net for thousands of area families.

Since 2019, food insecurity has risen by more than 50 percent across the nonprofit's service area.

"When you have pressure on programs like SNAP, like we saw with the government shutdown in the fall, and like we're starting to see now as of May 1st, and with the cost of living going up, those only put more pressure on people," Havala explained.

Loaves & Fishes serves 10,000 people each week across DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will counties.

The hub, which currently spans 30,000 square feet, will soon increase to 62,000 — improving storage, distribution capacity, and equity across the region.

"We will be able to accomplish so much more by having this added capacity. We will be able to serve two to three times the number of people we are serving today," said Havala. "We look at this as a community asset more than just a Loaves & Fishes asset."

The project is the centerpiece of the nonprofit's $15 million Nourish Together campaign.

What's next:

Construction will take several months, with Hub 2.0 scheduled for completion in early 2027.