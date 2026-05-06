2 charged after school officer’s gun stolen at suburban Chicago school, police say

The Brief Two people were charged after a student took an unattended officer’s gun from a suburban Chicago school and passed it to a juvenile. Police recovered an accessory but the handgun remains missing despite searches. Both suspects face felony charges; the officer is on leave and the investigation continues.



Two people have been charged after a school resource officer’s service weapon was stolen in Chicago’s northwest suburbs.

The incident led to canceled classes Tuesday, and the weapon has not been recovered.

What we know:

Arlington Heights police said Wednesday that 18-year-old Juan Pablo Sanchez Jaramillo, a student, removed the officer’s unattended firearm from a restroom at Forest View Educational Center after school was dismissed Monday.

Pictured is 18-year-old Juan Pablo Sanchez Jaramillo. (Arlington Heights PD )

Police said Sanchez Jaramillo concealed the weapon and took it off school grounds before giving it to a 17-year-old in a neighboring community.

On Tuesday night, detectives executed a search warrant in that community, where the weapon was last seen. Authorities recovered a rail-mounted tactical flashlight that had been attached to the firearm when it was stolen.

Detectives also searched an apartment, but the handgun was not found. The juvenile was arrested and taken to the Arlington Heights Police Department.

What we don't know:

The location of the stolen firearm remains unknown.

Charges filed:

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved one count of unlawful possession of a weapon in a school, a Class 3 felony, against Sanchez Jaramillo.

The juvenile was charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon in a school, a Class 3 felony, authorities said.

The juvenile also faces a Class A misdemeanor count of theft of lost or mislaid property.

What's next:

Police said they believe others may have information about the handgun’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Arlington Heights police or a local police department. Tips can also be submitted to detectives at 847-368-5300 or by email at policemail@vah.com.

The school resource officer remains on administrative leave, and an internal affairs investigation is ongoing.