Cubs fan saved by White Sox fan’s kidney to throw first pitch at Wrigley Field

The Brief A Cubs fan who once went viral holding a sign asking for a kidney received a life-saving donation from a White Sox fan who saw her story. The transplant changed her life, inspiring her to become a nursing assistant after recovering from kidney failure. Both will throw out ceremonial first pitches at a Cubs game during National Nurses Week, celebrating her survival and his donation.



A Cubs fan and a White Sox fan will take the mound at Wednesday night's Cubs game vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field.

He saved her life by donating her a kidney. It all came together with a sign that went viral.

She’s a survivor and a lifelong Cubs fan. He has a huge heart to go with the kidney he donated to her. The Cubs invited them back to celebrate their team victory.

Bridgett Kolls was very sick when she got to go to a Cubs game and held a sign that went viral. It said, "This Lil Cubbie needs a kidney." It was on the TV, the big screen and social media.

Well, she got a kidney from – out of all people – a White Sox fan named Thomas Alessio who saw the post, got the sign and stepped up to the plate to donate his kidney.

It was a long and happy journey that led Bridgett to become a nursing assistant. She said it was because she was so inspired by her health care providers at Advocate Health Care.

Now, it’s National Nurse’s Week. She’s going to bring it home Wednesday night, by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, what she says is the second-greatest moment of her life, after getting to survive kidney failure.

"The Cubs saved my life. Thomas saved my life," Kolls said. "My workers are going to be there. My nurses, it’s Nurse Appreciation Week, so they’re going to be there cheering me on. And it’s just going to be magic, like a magical moment."

"I just think it’s one of those things where life is really precious," Alessio said. "And I think if you can help someone, you should be able to because I think there’s a lot of people who don’t have the chance to be helped."

Alessio says he’s proud that his White Sox kidney is going to be on the pitcher’s mound at Wrigley Field.

She still has the sign. Only now it says, "This Lil Cubbie GOT a kidney."