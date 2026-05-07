Chicago police: Woman stabbed during argument in Englewood

The Brief A 35-year-old woman was stabbed in the shoulder during an argument inside a home. The suspect, a 40-year-old woman, ran away after the attack. The victim went to the hospital on her own and is in good condition.



A woman was stabbed during an argument inside a home Wednesday night on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

Woman stabbed inside Chicago home

What we know:

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Loomis Boulevard in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

Police said the 35-year-old victim was inside a residence when a 40-year-old woman approached her, leading to an argument that became physical.

During the confrontation, the older woman pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the right shoulder, according to police.

The suspect then ran from the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim took herself to St. Bernard Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the argument was about.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.