Longtime Chicago aide to Rep. Danny Davis charged with COVID relief fraud

The Brief A Chicago man and longtime congressional aide is accused of fraudulently collecting pandemic unemployment benefits. Prosecutors say he received more than $31,000 while working for the federal government. He faces three counts of wire fraud, each carrying up to 20 years in prison.



A Chicago man who has served as an aide to a U.S. congressman from Illinois is facing federal charges for allegedly collecting pandemic unemployment benefits while working.

Gerard C. Moorer, 42, has been indicted on three counts of wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago.

Chicago aide to Rep. Danny Davis charged with COVID relief fraud

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Moorer applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits in May 2020, claiming he was not working due to COVID-19-related reasons. The application was approved.

Over the next 16 months, Moorer allegedly continued submitting certifications stating he was unemployed in order to keep receiving benefits. At the time, prosecutors say Moorer was working as a deputy district director for an Illinois member of Congress, identified in reports as Rep. Danny Davis, D-Chicago.

According to Legistorm, Moorer began working for Davis in 2013.

In total, Moorer received $31,887 in benefits he was not entitled to, prosecutors said.

What's next:

Moorer is scheduled to be arraigned May 14 in federal court in Chicago.

If convicted, each wire fraud count carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.