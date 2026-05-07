Slain Chicago police Ofc. John Bartholomew mourned by loved ones

The Brief The wake and funeral services for Chicago police Ofc. John Bartholomew will be held this week. Bartholomew was shot and killed on April 25 at Swedish Hospital after an arrest in connection with an armed robbery that morning. Many questions and controversy still surround the circumstances of the shooting and the suspect charged in the case.



The wake and funeral services for Chicago police Ofc. John Bartholomew will be held on Thursday and Friday after he was shot and killed in the line of duty late last month.

Bartholomew, 38, and his partner, Ofc. Nelson Crespo were both shot at Swedish Hospital on Chicago’s North Side on April 25 after they had taken an armed robbery suspect into custody earlier that morning.

The backstory:

The suspect, Alphanso Talley, has been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting of the two officers. Crespo was in critical condition as a result of the shooting.

Many questions still remain about how Talley allegedly got a gun into the hospital after being arrested and searched.

While the shooting has sparked political outrage surrounding the legal machinations that allowed Talley to be out of jail while being prosecuted for previous alleged violent crimes, city officials are also mourning the loss of another police officer in just the past few years.

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"As we prepare to lay our fallen hero to rest, we ask that the city continue to pray for Officer Bartholomew's family," said CPD Supt. Larry Snelling in a statement this week. "We will ensure his legacy and the sacrifice he made to keep the people of Chicago safe will never be forgotten."

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 25: People salute outside of the county morgue as the remains of a police officer who was fatally shot in the line of duty arrive from the hospital on April 25, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. The officer was one of two officers Expand

Bartholomew had served with CPD for 10 years and is survived by his wife and three children.

He’s the seventh Chicago police officer to have been shot and killed in the last five years:

Ella French, 2021

Andres Vasquez Lasso, 2023

Areanah Preston, 2023

Luis Huesca, 2024

Enrique Martinez, 2024

Krystal Rivera, 2025

The visitation will be held Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago.

Friday’s funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will be streamed on Fox Chicago.