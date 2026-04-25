Chicago hospital shooting: Suspect in custody kills officer, critically injures another

The Brief A suspect in custody shot two Chicago police officers at Swedish Hospital, killing one and critically wounding the other before being recaptured. The officer who died was a 10-year veteran; the wounded officer, a 21-year veteran, remains hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities have not released details about the motive or suspect; the hospital was temporarily closed but reported no ongoing threat.



A suspect who was already in custody shot two Chicago police officers at a North Side hospital Saturday morning, killing one and critically wounding the other, authorities said.

"I'm sad to say that we've lost another officer in the line of duty and another officer who's been critically injured," said Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling.

What we know:

The shooting happened about 10:50 a.m. at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital in the 2700 block of West Foster Avenue.

Chicago police said a man in custody had been taken to the hospital for observation related to an unrelated incident when he used a gun to shoot the officers.

The suspect fled but was later taken back into custody. Police said the weapon was recovered at the scene.

Snelling said one of the officers, 38, was critically wounded and later died. The second officer, 57, is hospitalized in critical condition.

The officer who died was a 10-year veteran of the department. The wounded officer has served 21 years. Authorities have not released their names.

A spokesperson for Endeavor Health, which operates the hospital, said the campus was closed following the shooting. The spokesperson said the hospital was "not aware of any active threat" and that patients and staff were safe.

What they're saying:

"We ask that you keep the families of these officers in your prayers. This is a lot to go through. These are the dangers of policing. This is a very, very and extremely dangerous profession, but officers go out there every single day and they do this work, knowing that when they go into these environments that they're not safe, and that's the work that they do," Snelling said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also addressed the shooting at a Saturday afternoon news conference.

"This is a difficult moment for our city, it's a tragedy. Our officers stand in the way of harm every single day, risking their own lives and along with them risking their lives, they have family that expect them to come home," Johnson said. "One of our officers will not be able to return to their family and I'm calling on the entire city of Chicago to pray for this officer's family and that they heal from this tragedy. I'm also asking the city of Chicago to pray for one of our officers that is currently fighting for their life, is in serious condition. I want to thank our Chicago Police Department. For showing up every single day for the people of this city. I want to thank the city of Chicago for putting their arms around our officers."

Endeavor Health issued a statement Saturday evening, saying in part:

"We are grateful to our team members and law enforcement officers for their efforts in response to today’s shooting and their commitment every day. Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic incident, particularly the officers involved and their families."

Gov. JB Pritzker issued this statement on the shooting:

"Illinois mourns the loss of an officer who was shot and killed at Swedish Hospital. May their memory be a blessing, and may we come together to pray for the critically injured officer's recovery. Grateful for our first responders who were on the ground," Pritzker said.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly also issued a statement on behalf of the agency.

"Our hearts are heavy with grief for the CPD officer killed in the line of duty, and we pray for another officer shot and fighting to stay alive. These officers selflessly put themselves in harms way to protect the public everyday. Words cannot express sufficient gratitude for their sacrifice, nor convey the depth of loss. Our prays and support are with our partners at CPD and the families of the officers, now and forever."

What we don't know:

The suspect was initially taken into custody on suspicion of robbery, but officials have not released further details.

Authorities also have not provided additional information about what led to the shooting.

What's next:

The hospital is open with controlled access through the Galter Medical Pavilion first floor entrance, according to Endeavor Health. Those in need of emergency care are urged to use the Emergency Department entrance.

The investigation is ongoing and we'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.