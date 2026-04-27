Suspect charged with murder of Chicago police officer, shooting another

The Brief Alphanso Talley, 27, was charged with the shooting of two Chicago police officers, leaving one dead and another critically hurt on Saturday at Swedish Hospital. CPD Ofc. John Bartholomew, 38, was the officer killed in the shooting. Talley has an extensive criminal history and was already wanted on multiple warrants related to other charges.



A suspect has been charged with the shooting of two Chicago police officers at Swedish Hospital on Saturday, which left one dead and another in critical condition.

Alphanso Talley, 27, was charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated unlawful restraint, armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated battery of a peace officer, aggravated battery, escape and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Chicago Police Department.

He also had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

What we know:

CPD Ofc. John Bartholomew, 38, was the officer killed in the shooting, according to officials.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the hospital, where the officers took the man who was in custody for an earlier armed robbery. The suspect somehow got a gun, shot the two officers, and fled.

He was later recaptured by police.

The shooting forced the closure of the hospital for some time.

CPD confirmed that Talley had been arrested in connection with the armed robbery earlier on Saturday morning in the 3200 block of W. Lawrence Avenue.

What they're saying:

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling released a statement on the arrest of the suspect:

"The offender responsible for the murder of our fallen officer and the attempted murder of our critically injured officer has been charged. Though this does not bring solace to this tragedy, it does bring the first step in accountability. I want to thank every officer who quickly responded to take this offender into custody and every detective who worked tirelessly during this investigation to secure charges.

"I ask that everyone continue to hold the family of our fallen officer in your hearts during this unimaginable time. We must also support and pray for our injured officer, who is still fighting for his life. I also want to acknowledge the men and women of the 17th District, where these officers worked.

"This shooting was a stark and heartbreaking reminder of the dangers our officers face all too often on this job. I encourage every Chicagoan to join us in supporting our officers and their families in these difficult days ahead.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out to extend support and offer condolences. Your words have been a comfort to our grieving Chicago Police Department family."

What's next:

Talley is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing later today, police said.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 25: Police officers salute as the body of a fellow officer arrives at the county morgue after being fatally shot in the line of duty on April 25, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. The officer was one of two officers shot this morni Expand

Extensive criminal history

The backstory:

Talley has been accused of several crimes stemming back to 2017, according to Cook County court records. CWB Chicago was first to report the details of the suspect’s criminal history.

He had been most recently charged in connection with the carjacking and armed robbery of a woman in Bronzeville in April of last year. That alleged incident occurred while Talley was supposed to be on electronic monitoring for previous charges in 2023. He was placed on 24/7 electronic monitoring as of August of 2024, but violated curfew on four occasions in December of 2024, court records show. A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court for a February 2025.

The carjacking happened just a couple of months later, and Talley was arrested. He pleaded not guilty to the 2025 carjacking charges.

Then, in January of this year, a judge allowed him to take classes four days a week at Truman College, a community college on Chicago’s North Side. He was still required to remain in his home 24 hours a day on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, according to court records.

On March 9, Talley’s electronic monitoring device lost communication because it was not charged, and his whereabouts were "unknown." Prosecutors alleged that he violated the conditions of his curfew on March 6 and March 8.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on March 11 after he did not show up to a court hearing that day.

Talley’s criminal history goes back to 2017 when he was charged with armed and aggravated robbery of multiple people in at least two incidents at a CTA station. He eventually pleaded guilty to those charges and was sentenced to four concurrent seven-year sentences, which he served according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.

In 2021, he was charged with felony gun possession and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, for which he was sentenced to three years in prison. He also served that sentence after getting more than a year of credit for time served, according to IDOC records.

The 2023 charges included unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing from police, to which he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison but given more than two years of credit for time served.

In 2024, he was also charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer while he was incarcerated at Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill. Court records said he threw an "unknown liquid" at correctional officers.

Talley had pleaded guilty to the battery charge this past January.