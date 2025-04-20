2 Chicago men charged in armed South Side carjacking, police say

Two men were arrested and charged in connection with the carjacking of a woman at gunpoint in Bronzeville last week.

The alleged carjacking took place on Friday afternoon in the 4700 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Alphanso Talley, 25, and Donvon Mcclary, 21, were both arrested and charged with aggravated armed vehicular hijacking and armed robbery.

Talley was also charged with misdemeanor driving without a license, given a traffic citation, and had three warrants for his arrest. Mcclary was also charged with felony possession of a weapon.

Police released a mugshot of Mcclary, but did not release a photo of Talley.

Donvon Mcclary

The two men were arrested a little after 3 p.m. last Friday after police identified them as the suspects who minutes earlier carjacked a 25-year-old woman, police said.

What's next:

Both men were expected to appear for a detention hearing on Sunday.