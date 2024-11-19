Aurora's Marmion Academy transitioning to co-ed school

For the first time in nearly a century, Marmion Academy is going coeducational.

The Aurora school has been an all-boys learning institution since the 1930s. But in as early as two years, girls will be allowed to attend.

The Marmion Abbey chapter of monks voted to make that decision over the weekend.

The Catholic school said its initial strategy would keep students in single-gender classrooms as freshmen and sophomores. Then they will go into co-ed classrooms in their junior and senior years.