Authorities identify 5-year-old who died at Oak Brook wedding reception

Authorities have released the name of a 5-year-old boy who died after falling from a table last week during a wedding reception in Oak Brook.

Luca Berlingero of Glenview died Sept. 4, shortly after being injured at the Drake Hotel, 2301 York Rd., according to DuPage County Coroner Richard Jorgensen.

He was lying on a sofa table, placed behind a sofa, in an open area where other children were sitting, Oak Brook police said. As the other children left the area, the boy began to slide off the table, constructed with a granite top. He held the edge with his fingers to slow his descent as he slid backward, police said.

When he dismounted the table, the table fell on his head, causing significant injury, police said.

Paramedics responded at 10 p.m. and assisted an ER doctor already in attendance to give the child CPR.

The boy was taken to Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Autopsy results have not been released.