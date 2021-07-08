4 inmates escape from Illinois jail, considered 'armed and dangerous'

article

Four inmates at a jail in Lewiston, Illinois escaped Wednesday, the Fulton County sheriff's office announced.

Correctional officers at Fulton County Jail noticed one of the inmates missing Wednesday evening and later found the four men missing from their cell blocks.

The inmates are considered to be "armed and dangerous."

Officials are warning Illinois residents to stay away from them and contact authorities if they are spotted.

The escaped inmates are:

Jesse R. Davis, 5'5" 142 pounds, black hair and brown eyes

Zachary J. Hart, 6'8" 205 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes

Eugene M. Roets, 5'9" 185 pounds, brown hair and green eyes

Cody C. Villalobos, 6" 250 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes