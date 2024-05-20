Dan Ryan Expressway shooting • Girl killed in high-speed crash on West Side • New Metra station opens

A shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway left one person hospitalized Sunday night on Chicago's South Side.

Shots were fired in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 around 11:30 p.m. near 31st Street, according to Illinois State Police. Paramedics found the victim and a car with bullet holes in a McDonald's parking lot near 25th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. Police have not provided an update on the victim's condition.

Teen killed, 4 others injured in high-speed crash on Chicago's West Side

A 14-year-old girl was killed and four others were injured in a high-speed crash in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Saturday night.

Police said a vehicle with five passengers was speeding eastbound on West Harrison Street near Independence Boulevard just after 11 p.m. when the driver disregarded a traffic signal.

The vehicle was struck on the driver's side and then struck a pole. The driver who struck the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with police as they investigated the incident. Witnesses said a teen was ejected from the car.

Cook County woman, secret boyfriend charged in murder plot of longtime boyfriend

A Cook County woman accused of hiring her secret boyfriend to murder her longtime boyfriend appeared in court Sunday, facing murder charges.

Agnieszka Rydzewski, 33, and Anthony Calderon, 20, are charged in the shooting death of Arturo Cantu.

Officials said Cantu, 39, was walking to his car outside his apartment complex in the 7300 block of 79th Street around 5 a.m. Wednesday when he was shot twice.

Cantu had remote-started his car and was walking to his vehicle when Calderon allegedly confronted him. Police responded to the scene and found Cantu's body on the side of his apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

New Metra station opens in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood

Metra opened a new station in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood at Peterson/Ridge Monday morning.

With the addition of the new station, Metra's UP North Line weekday service was also expanded.

Metra added four trains to the weekday schedule to fill gaps in rush hour service and reduce crowding on some rush hour trains.

Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi, others killed in helicopter crash

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and others have been found dead at the site of a helicopter crash on Monday after an hours-long search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest, state media reported.

Details were contradictory at first, as media and government officials referred to it as a "hard landing" or an "incident."

Trump trial live updates: Cross-examination of Michael Cohen resumes

Donald Trump's hush money trial on Monday continues with the prosecution's star witness Michael Cohen returning to the stand.

Cohen took the stand last week to lay out his version of the events that are at the heart of the case, placing Trump directly at the center of the alleged scheme to stifle negative stories to fend off damage to his White House bid.

Among other things, Cohen told jurors that Trump promised to reimburse him for the money he fronted and was constantly updated about efforts to silence women who alleged sexual encounters with him. Trump denies the women’s claims.

Red Lobster files for bankruptcy after dozens of restaurant closures

Facing rising costs and an all-you-can-eat shrimp deal that backfired, Red Lobster has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The seafood restaurant chain said in a court filing late Sunday that it has more than 100,000 creditors and estimated assets between $1 billion and $10 billion, according to the Associated Press. The company's estimated liabilities are between $1 billion and $10 billion.

The news comes days after the seafood chain closed dozens of U.S. restaurants, including at least five locations in both California and Florida, and four in both Maryland and Colorado. Two locations in Illinois were also shut down last week.

The bankruptcy petition was signed by CEO Jonathan Tibus, a corporate restructuring specialist who took the top post at Red Lobster in March.