Teen killed, 4 others injured in high-speed crash on Chicago's West Side

A 14-year-old girl was killed and four others were injured in a high-speed crash in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Saturday night.

Police said a vehicle with five passengers was speeding eastbound on West Harrison Street near Independence Boulevard just after 11 p.m. when the driver disregarded a traffic signal.

The vehicle was struck on the driver's side and then struck a pole. The driver who struck the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with police as they investigated the incident.

A 14-year-old girl was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with blunt force trauma to the head and body. She was later pronounced dead.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to Stroger Hospital with similar injuries and was listed in critical condition. Police said three other individuals were transported to local hospitals for minor injuries.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.