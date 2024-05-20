Joliet man charged with animal cruelty after seen kicking dog

article

A man was charged after he was seen "violently kicking" a dog Sunday morning in southwest suburban Joliet.

Joliet police officers responded to a report of animal cruelty around 11:24 a.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Croghan Avenue. Giovanny Aguilar, 36, was allegedly seen kicking a bull terrier dog several times while it laid on the ground.

Officers and a representative from the Will County Animal Control saw the dog lying in the residence's backyard. Police said the dog appeared to be conscious but was otherwise unresponsive.

Aguilar came out of the residence, picked the dog up and tried to run back inside, police said. Officers ordered Aguilar to put the dog down but he ignored them and resisted when they tried to arrest him.

After a brief struggle, Aguilar was taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and resisting a peace officer.

Will County Animal Control took the dog for treatment. No information was given on the extent of the dog's injuries.