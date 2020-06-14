Autopsy: Rayshard Brooks' death considered homicide, shot twice in the back

The Fulton County Medical Examiner has ruled 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks' death a homicide after an autopsy on his body.

In a report on Sunday's autopsy, the Medical Examiner told FOX 5 that Brooks' cause of death was from two gunshot wounds to his back that "injured organs and caused significant blood loss."

Members of Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard's of his staff witness Brooks' autopsy as part of their investigation. Howard said that his office is hoping to announce a decision about possible charges by the middle of next week.

He said his office is working to speak with at least two witnesses and is waiting for the technical requirements from the autopsy, including ballistics confirmation, before reaching any decision about possible charges.

"We are working around the clock to bring this investigation to a conclusion, and it is my hope to be able to announce our decision midweek," he said.

Both the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Fulton County District Attorney's office are doing their own investigations into the deadly shooting. On Sunday, Howard said that his office was "still experiencing some difficulty in obtaining all of the body cam and dash cam footage from the Atlanta Police Department."

Brooks died after he was shot by a now-former Atlanta Police Department officer who had been called to investigate reports of a man sleeping inside her car at a Wendy's drive-thru.

Body camera footage released early Sunday by Atlanta police showed Rayshard Brooks appearing good-humored and largely cooperative with the two white officers after being found sleeping alone in a car.

“I know you’re just doing your job,” Brooks tells one of the officers about 40 minutes into the encounter when he agrees to a breath test. After he takes the test, an officer tries to handcuff Brooks and he attempts to flee — resulting in a struggle that ended with his death late Friday.

The GBI said Brooks wrestled a Taser from one of the officers and ran. The GBI released security camera footage from the restaurant that showed a running Brooks turn and point an object in his hand toward an officer a few steps behind him. The video shows the officer draw his gun and fire as Brooks continues to run, then falls to the ground in the parking lot.

Officer Garrett Rolfe was terminated while officer Devin Brosnan has been placed on administrative duty, an Atlanta police spokesman, Sgt. John Chafee, said in a brief statement Sunday. Rolfe had worked for the department since October 2013, and Brosnan was hired in September 2018.

Police Chief Erika Shields, who joined the department as a beat officer in 1995, resigned Saturday after nearly four years as chief. In a statement, Shields called for Atlanta to “move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”

Meanwhile, a demonstration that began peacefully Saturday morning outside the restaurant where Brooks was shot grew more turbulent after dark. Demonstrators marched onto nearby Interstate 75 and blocked traffic while the Wendy’s at the shooting scene was set ablaze and gutted by flames.

Atlanta police said Sunday that 36 people had been arrested in connection with the protests, but gave no further details.

