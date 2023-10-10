Avalon Park murder: Suspect captured on surveillance video

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a person wanted in connection to a murder earlier this year.

The homicide occurred on Feb. 7, 2023, around 8:15 p.m. in the 8100 block of S. Kenwood Ave.

Police say the individual captured on surveillance video was wearing a gray winter jacket, black shirt, black pants and dark Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-747-8271 or 312-887-2736. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDtip.com.