Orland Park Police warn of dent repair scam targeting residents

Orland Park Police Department are warning residents of a dent repair scam.

What we know:

According to police, a dent repair scam is spreading throughout the area.

Police are warning the public to be wary of anyone who approaches individuals in parking lots unsolicited, offering deals that are too good to be true, saying they take cash only, and do quick, shoddy repairs.

Anyone with information or who has witnessed suspicious activity should contact the Orland Park Police at 708-349-4111.