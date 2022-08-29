Ayo Foods partners with Chicago Bulls star Ayo Dosunmu

A Chicago Bulls star is looking to share a taste of his heritage, and he's partnering with a Chicago company that happens to share his name.

Ayo Dosunmu is working with Ayo Foods.

Two Ayos, both with West African and Chicago roots, are collaborating to bring West African flavors to more people.

Ayo Dosunmu was born in Chicago to Nigerian immigrant parents.

Meanwhile, two DePaul graduates, a married couple with Liberian roots, started Ayo Foods.

Dosunmu is now a brand ambassador for Ayo Foods.

FOX 32 spoke with the founders of the company, who told us which dish they and Dosunmu bonded over.

"We say, like, we bonded over like shared name. Ayo means joy, so like that celebration, family, and then of course Jollof rice, which is one of his favorite dishes," the founders said.

Ayo Foods products are available in over 5,000 stores, including Mariano’s, Target, Heinen’s, The Fresh Market, and a number of independent grocers.