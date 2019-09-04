Balcony catches fire on Loop high-rise

article

A balcony on a high-rise office building caught fire Tuesday in the Loop.

Fire crews first responded to the burning balcony about 2:30 a.m. on the second floor of a high-rise in the 400 block of South Financial Place, right next to the Chicago Stock Exchange, Chicago fire officials said.

The fire was struck out about 20 minutes later with no injuries or displacements reported, officials said. A faulty electrical box is believed to have sparked the blaze.