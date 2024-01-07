Belleville community against cemetery being turned into solar farm

A downstate cemetery is at the center of a controversy after plans to turn part of it into a solar farm.

The Belleville City Council wants to buy the Mount Hope Cemetery with 25 acres of trees and lease the land to a solar panel company.

They voted last week to submit their proposal to the state.

While it would not directly impact any burial sites, residents fear it will cost more than the city thinks, impact wildlife, and become an eyesore.

But, Mayor Patty Gregory says the solar farm should save taxpayers money.

"We're just basically trying to, to find a solution that's going to be good for, for the people that are buried there, the families of the, of the loved ones that are there, and for the city, that it maintains the way it should look," Gregory said.

A solar farm is projected to bring in around $80,000 a year for the city.