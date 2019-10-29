Berwyn man charged with striking girlfriend, girlfriend’s daughter

article

A Berwyn man was charged Monday after he allegedly struck his girlfriend and her daughter, who was attempting to protect her, in northwest suburban Elgin.

Darius Fizer, 28, faces felony charges of aggravated battery to a child, domestic battery, battery and assault, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said.

About 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Fizer and his girlfriend allegedly began to argue at her home in Elgin, waking her daughter who is younger that 13-years-old, prosecutors said. The daughter, fearing the argument would turn physical, called police.

The daughter saw Fizer strike her mother, so she threw a pot at him, prosecutors said. Fizer then allegedly threw a glass bottle of alcohol at the daughter that missed her, before putting her in a chokehold and punching her.

Fizer was arrested and appeared in Kane County bond court the same day, where Judge Elizabeth Flood set his bail at $50,000, prosecutors said. He remains in custody.

Fizer is due back in court Nov. 7.