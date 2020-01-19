Berwyn police officer killed in crash on I-55 near Plainfield

article

A Berwyn police officer was killed Sunday in a crash on Interstate 55 near southwest suburban Plainfield.

The crash happened about 6 a.m. on southbound I-55 just north of U.S. Route 30, Illinois State Police said. A 2008 Hino box truck got into a crash with a pickup truck, and shortly after, a 2019 Dodge Durango slammed into the rear of the box truck.

Berwyn Police Officer Charles Schauer, 33, was a passenger in the Dodge and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The driver of the vehicle, Erin L. Zilka, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and charged with DUI.

Schauer was a 10-year veteran of the force, Berwyn police said.

Three lanes on I-55 were shut down for hours as state troopers investigated, state police said. They were reopened by 10:20 a.m. State police are investigating.