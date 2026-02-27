Chicago-area law enforcement team rescues 5 children, arrests 13 in online exploitation crackdown

The Brief Lake County’s Internet Crimes Against Children Team received more than 90 tips in 2025. Investigators arrested 13 people and rescued at least five children from ongoing abuse. More arrests are expected as several cases remain under review.



The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says its Internet Crimes Against Children Team rescued at least five children and arrested 13 people in 2025 as part of ongoing efforts to combat online exploitation.

What we know:

Last year, the sheriff’s office received more than 90 tips that often involved child sexual abuse material, online enticement, sex trafficking, molestation, sextortion, and deceptive tactics used to lure children.

Authorities said these cases often require investigators to review thousands of images and videos, sometimes tens of thousands of files in a single case.

The sheriff’s office also uses a specially trained electronic detection dog, K9 Enzo, to locate hidden electronic storage devices.

K9 Enzo | Provided

In total, the ICAC Team made 13 arrests from the tips they received and rescued at least five children from ongoing abuse and exploitation.

What they're saying:

Sheriff John Idleburg said the work is difficult but necessary.

"Behind every image and every case file is a real child enduring unimaginable abuse," Idleburg said in a statement. "In 2025 alone, our team helped rescue multiple children from continued exploitation. That is exactly why we do this work, to protect the innocent and stop predators before they can harm another child."

What's next:

Officials said more arrests are possible as several investigations remain under review.