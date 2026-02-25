Chicago’s first luxury gay hotel is coming to Northalsted – Here’s what we know

The Brief Tryst Hospitality plans to open The Tryst Chicago, a 21-room boutique gay luxury hotel in Northalsted. The project is in the early planning stages. The hotel aims to combine luxury and LGBTQ+ community engagement.



A five-story gay hotel is set to open in Chicago, complete with a rooftop pool and indoor nightclub venue.

What we know:

Tryst Hospitality plans to open a new boutique gay luxury hotel in Chicago’s Northalsted neighborhood, the company announced Tuesday.

The Tryst Chicago would occupy the former DS Tequila site and feature 21 rooms across five stories plus a rooftop, along with a restaurant, nightclub venue, and enclosed rooftop pool.

Dig deeper:

Tristan Schukraft, founder and CEO of Tryst Hospitality, said the hotel will give visitors a reason to stay in Northalsted and create "a new hub for gay culture and nightlife."

Schukraft says the hotel will prioritize eco-conscious practices, local LGBTQ+ partnerships, and minority-owned businesses.

What's next:

Tryst Hospitality will continue working with community leaders and residents as the project moves through Chicago’s planning and zoning process.