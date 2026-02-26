Family seeks justice after father of two killed during Chicago trip

The Brief Kelly Edward Brown Jr., 40, was shot and killed Jan. 18 inside a Lawndale apartment building while visiting Chicago with his two young sons. Police say shots were fired through a rear doorway, striking Brown multiple times. No one is in custody. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information as the investigation continues.



A recent family visit to Chicago has ended in heartbreak and a growing plea for justice.

Kelly Edward Brown Jr., 40, traveled to the city from the northern suburbs with his two young sons to spend time with loved ones. His children went back home without their father.

Now, weeks after his killing, his family says they are left with grief and no answers.

What we know:

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in Brown’s murder.

Police say Brown was shot and killed inside a building on the 1800 block of South Springfield Avenue in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood on Jan. 18 around 4:45 a.m.

According to the Chicago Police Department, shots were fired from the rear doorway of an apartment. Brown was struck multiple times and later died from his injuries.

Family members say Brown had been in town for a family celebration. After the gathering ended, he went to the Lawndale apartment to spend time with a female friend.

There are surveillance cameras on the building and nearby properties, but despite that, no one is in custody.

The other side:

The woman Brown was visiting has been cooperating with detectives. Still, relatives believe more questions need to be asked and more urgency shown before the case turns cold.

Brown’s sister, Kenosha Seaberry, says the loss has devastated the family.

"We've been left with nothing to go on. Kids don't have their father. They came here with a father and left without one. It's been very, very hard on our family," she said.

His mother, Jacalyn Seaberry, says the grief has consumed her daily life.

"I can't sleep, I can't eat. I can't focus right. I can't even go to work," said Jacalyn.

"I can't do none of that. It's not right," she said.

What's next:

Chicago police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-535-STOP or visiting CPDTIP.com.

For Brown’s family, the hope is simple: that someone who knows something will finally speak up.