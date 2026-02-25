Murder charge filed in carjacking that killed Uber Eats driver in Chicago

The Brief A woman has been charged with murder and vehicular hijacking in the death of an Uber Eats driver on Chicago’s West Side. Police say the victim was killed when he was struck by a vehicle during a carjacking in the Austin neighborhood. The suspect was arrested in Maywood and is due in court for a detention hearing.



A 33-year-old woman has been charged with murder in the death of an Uber Eats driver who was fatally struck during a carjacking on Chicago’s West Side.

What we know:

Montoya Perry was arrested Monday afternoon in Maywood and charged with one felony count of murder in connection with another forcible felony and one felony count of vehicular hijacking, according Chicago police.

Montoya Perry | Chicago police

Police said Perry was identified as one of the offenders involved in a vehicle hijacking that occurred about 10 hours before her arrest in the 5500 block of West Flournoy Street, in the city’s Austin neighborhood. During the incident, a 28-year-old man was struck and killed by the vehicle as the offenders fled the scene, police said.

The victim was found unresponsive around 2 a.m. Monday near Lotus Avenue and Flournoy Street and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died. The Cook County Medical Examiner identified him as Daniel L. Figueroa of Westmont.

What they're saying:

Fox Chicago reached out to Uber Eats, who confirmed Figueroa was a driver for their company. Their statement is shared below:

"We’re incredibly saddened by this tragic loss, and our thoughts are with their family and loved ones as they navigate this unimaginably difficult time. We’ve reached out to police and will assist them however we can," an Uber spokesperson said.

A GoFundMe was launched by Figueroa's partner, Sandra Guerrero, who said his death left her with "unimaginable grief."

What's next:

Perry has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.