Man, 28, dies after being found unresponsive on Chicago street

The Brief A 28-year-old man was found unresponsive early Monday in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood and later died. Police are investigating his death.



A death investigation has been launched after a man was found unresponsive Monday on a West Side street.

What we know:

The 28-year-old man was discovered around 2 a.m. on the street near Lotus Avenue and Flournoy Street in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died. Detectives have launched an investigation into his death.

As of Monday morning, he had not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.