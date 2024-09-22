Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Naperville

A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Naperville Saturday morning.

Police said a 54-year-old woman was struck by a Jeep Wrangler while crossing the street in a designated crosswalk around 10:21 a.m.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Ogden Avenue and Royal Saint George Drive.

The woman, identified as Isabel Dimas-Jimenez, of Naperville, was rushed to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the Jeep, a 44-year-old woman from Wheaton, was not injured.

The Jeep turned left onto Royal Saint George Drive from Ogden Avenue on a green light when it collided with the bicyclist, according to a preliminary investigation.

The Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit asked anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 630-420-8833.