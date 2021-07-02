Bloomingdale man facing child porn charges

article

A 42-year-old Bloomingdale man is facing several child pornography charges, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

Authorities searched Aaron Gres’s home Thursday after executing a search warrant. They found several child pornography files in Gres’s home, following an undercover internet investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography files, officials said.

Aaron Gres has been charged with five felony counts of possession of child pornography, officials said.

He appeared in court Friday and was ordered to be held on a $50,000 bond.