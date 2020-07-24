Blue Line service resumes after mechanical problem at Logan Square
CHICAGO - The CTA’s Blue Line service resumed at 10:15 a.m. Friday after a mechanical problem halted trains at Logan Square on the Northwest Side.
Service was initially halted about 9:40 a.m. between Damen and Montrose, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.
For more than a half hour, trains were operating in two sections: between O’Hare and Montrose, and between Damen and Forest Park.
It’s unclear what caused the mechanical problem.