Boat capsizes on Fox River near Elgin, 2 rescued

The Brief A boat overturned on the Fox River north of I-90 Sunday morning. Swift action from Elgin fire crews led to the safe rescue of two people. Fire officials credit life jackets for preventing injuries.



Two people were rescued after a boat capsized in the Fox River near Elgin on Sunday morning.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded around 8:11 a.m. to a call for a water rescue in the Fox River just north of Interstate 90, according to a statement from the Elgin Fire Department.

A rescue diver was deployed within two minutes of arriving on the scene, and a rescue boat stationed near the library was on the water heading north less than seven minutes after dispatch, the statement said.

Two people wearing personal flotation devices were found clinging to the overturned boat. With help from others on the riverbank, the diver brought both individuals to shore within 10 minutes of entering the water.

Neither person required hospital care, officials said.

What they're saying:

Elgin Fire Chief Robert Cagann used the incident to highlight the importance of water safety. He urged anyone canoeing, kayaking or rafting to wear a personal flotation device, as these types of watercraft are prone to capsizing.

He also reminded the public that children under 13 are required to wear a life jacket at all times while on the water.