Bodies of woman, man pulled from Lake Michigan; investigation underway

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two bodies were pulled from Lake Michigan.

On Sunday, August 15, shortly after 3 p.m., an adult woman’s body was recovered from the water near the Waukegan Harbor after being spotted by a fisherman.

Officials say the woman is between the ages of 18 and 40, African American, about 5-foot-4 and weighs around 150-170 pounds. Her fingernails and toenails were painted. She was wearing a summer dress and appears was only in the water for no more than two weeks.

Detectives are working to identify her.

Around 4:30 p.m., the US Coast Guard was conducting a training exercise near the Lake Forest shoreline when crews spotted the body of an adult man.

Detectives are working with the Chicago Police Department to determine if the man recovered was a person who went missing in Lake Michigan on August 8, 2021. The man is Hispanic, approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs about 180 pounds.

If you have any information on the two individuals, you are asked to contact Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives at 847-377-4000.