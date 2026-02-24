Body cam shows Downers Grove murder suspect calm, attempting to nap after arrest

The Brief Newly released police video shows 19-year-old Nedas Revuckas appearing calm just hours after prosecutors say he stabbed a pregnant woman more than 70 times and set her apartment on fire. Investigators say the attack on 30-year-old Eliza Morales stemmed from a dispute over a Facebook Marketplace truck purchase. Revuckas later confessed, according to court documents, and is due back in court March 3.



Newly released body camera video shows Downers Grove police questioning the 19-year-old accused of stabbing a pregnant woman more than 70 times and setting her on fire.

The footage, obtained from the Downers Grove Police Department, captures the hours after the January attack. Throughout nearly two hours of video, the suspect appears calm — at times acting as if nothing had happened.

The backstory:

Nedas Revuckas, 19, is charged with killing 30-year-old Eliza Morales inside her Downers Grove apartment on Jan. 26. Morales was five months pregnant at the time.

Prosecutors say Revuckas stabbed Morales more than 70 times before setting her and the apartment on fire.

According to court documents, the attack allegedly stemmed from a Facebook Marketplace transaction. Revuckas had purchased a truck from Morales and her partner and was reportedly upset about the vehicle’s condition. Investigators say he took his anger out on Morales.

He is also accused of stabbing the family dog between the eyes.

What we know:

The video begins just hours after the attack, when officers arrived at a Westmont home where Revuckas was staying.

In the footage, Revuckas appears calm while speaking with officers. At first, he claims he did not go inside the apartment. Court documents state that he later confessed to the killing.

Additional body camera video shows Revuckas being transported to jail. During the ride, he appears relaxed, at one point kicking his feet up in the back seat and attempting to take a quick nap.

What they're saying:

Shortly after his arrest, officers informed him there had been a fire at the apartment.

"We want to let you know that there was a fire at the home. Are you aware of that?" an officer asks.

"Mm, no," Revuckas responds.

Moments later, officers place him under arrest.

"For what? Can I get my jacket?" Revuckas asks.

What's next:

Revuckas has denied sexually assaulting Morales. However, prosecutors said Morales had bruising and burns in her genital area.

Revuckas was reportedly injured while in custody at the DuPage County Jail just hours after his first court appearance.

He is due back in court on March 3.