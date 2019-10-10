Bodycam captures South Carolina police officer helping 4-month-old infant choking on Tylenol

Bodycam captured footage of a South Carolina police officer on Sunday helping to save a 4-month-old infant choking on Tylenol.

Corporal Derrall Foster from the Belton Police Department came to the aid of the infant Maryelle Lanning after she began choking on the medicine her mother gave her.

Bodycam footage of the incident showed the officer performing the Heimlich maneuver modified for infants, as well as tapping the baby on the back multiple times to dislodge the medicine and open the airway.

After several taps, the infant started to breathe by herself again.

The baby was then taken to the hospital for further evaluation, police said.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.