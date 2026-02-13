Second Aurora school walkout remains peaceful after arrests earlier in week

The Brief Hundreds of students walked out of class in Aurora to protest immigration enforcement and support immigrant families. The demonstration stayed peaceful, with no arrests or altercations reported. The mayor says police took a more withdrawn approach after Monday’s chaotic walkout, which is now under investigation.



Hundreds of students walked out of class in Aurora on Friday, days after a much larger protest turned chaotic and led to arrests.

What we know:

Students say they are standing up for immigrant families and protesting federal immigration enforcement.

The demonstration remained peaceful. There were no arrests or reported altercations with police.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said the city took a different approach after Monday’s walkout, when three teens were arrested during a confrontation with officers.

Fifteen-year-old Yuviel Soto, a student at East Aurora High School, said he was one of the teens tackled by police. He said he was taken to the hospital with bruises and head injuries.

"I went unconscious for a bit," Soto said. "I opened my eyes and told them to get off me. I couldn’t breathe. They grabbed me and put me in the back of the van."

Aurora police say fights broke out during Monday’s protest and that one of the teens is accused of punching an officer.

On Friday, Aurora mayor, John Laesch said the city opted for a reduced police presence.

"We had a conversation with the chief of police to have a withdrawn presence," Laesch said. "We want students to focus on keeping ICE out of our community."

Illinois State Sen. Karina Villa, who represents the 25th District, said she has requested a full investigation into Monday’s altercation.

"They are frustrated, scared, going through depression and anxiety, wondering if when they come home their parents will still be there," Villa said.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office says it is investigating the use of force during Monday’s walkout.

The mayor says he is also working to set up a town hall to discuss safety during future protests.