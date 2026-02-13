Chicago weather: Mild, above-average temperatures could continue into early March

Unseasonably mild temperatures are expected to continue through the end of February, offering a preview of early spring conditions across the region.

Temperatures are projected to remain above average over the next seven to 14 days, potentially carrying the warming trend into early March. While snowfall remains possible in March and even April, the extended outlook suggests the harshest winter weather may be winding down.

Temperatures Friday afternoon hovered around 43 degrees along the lakefront, with south-southwest winds at 6 mph making it feel like 39. Inland areas reported readings in the 30s. Overnight lows are expected to dip to about 35 degrees in the city, with cooler temperatures in the western and northwestern suburbs.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a high near 55 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. A system bringing rain to central and southern Illinois is expected to stay south of Interstate 80, leaving the Chicago area dry.

Sunshine is expected to return Sunday with a high near 58 degrees, followed by temperatures near 59 on Monday. Forecasters said some neighborhoods could see readings in the 60s in the coming days.

The seven-day forecast calls for continued mild conditions, with highs in the 40s and 50s — all above seasonal averages.