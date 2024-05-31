Bolingbrook man arrested after firing shots from vehicle: police

article

A Bolingbrook man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly firing shots from a vehicle.

Reymundo Zavala, 29, has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and endangering the life or health of a child.

At about 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Gainsborough Drive for a report of shots fired from a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they located a vehicle matching the description. Two adults and a juvenile were detained at that time and a handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Zavala was charged as a result of the incident and was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.