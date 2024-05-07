Bolingbrook man reported missing in 2022 found dead in Chicago

A 22-year-old Bolingbrook man who was reported missing in 2022 has been found dead in Chicago.

Edward "Eddie" Gardner was last seen in Woodridge, as well as Griffith, Indiana, on March 13, 2022.

On Tuesday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains found in Chicago were Gardner's.

Edward (Eddie) Gardner | Oswego police

"While the missing persons investigation has concluded, the investigation into Mr. Gardner's death remains ongoing," the Oswego Police Department said.

Although Gardner was from Bolingbrook, he was reported missing to the Oswego Police Department.

No further information was released.