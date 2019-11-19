Bomb squad responds to South Shore home after explosive device found
CHICAGO - A bomb squad responded to a home in South Chicago Tuesday after someone inside found an explosive device.
About 1 p.m., officers responded to a call of an unknown object at a residence in the 8300 block of South Brandon Avenue, Chicago police said.
A witness told the officers that they had found a possible explosive device, police said.
A bomb squad respond to the scene and secured the item, police said. No injuries were reported.