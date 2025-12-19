Argument escalates into gunfire, wounding man on Chicago's Far South Side

The Brief A man was shot in the abdomen during an argument Thursday night in Chicago’s Brainerd neighborhood. The suspect fled the scene, and the victim was hospitalized in good condition.



A man was shot during an argument Thursday night in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood.

What we know:

The man was arguing with another person around 10:15 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Laflin Street where the other man pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to Chicago police.

The victim was shot once in the abdomen. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived and no one was taken into custody.