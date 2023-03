A 16-year-old boy was shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Friday night.

Police say the boy was on the street in the 1500 block of West Marquette Road around 6:40 p.m. when he was shot in the right leg.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area One Detectives are investigating.